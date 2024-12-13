First Israeli Withdrawal From Lebanon..Uld It Prolong Truce?

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Fawaz Al-Otaibi

BEIRUT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- In an essential step within the framework of actual implementation of the ceasefire deal, Israeli forces have implemented the first withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

This raises a question: Will this move pave the way for an extended truce which is violated from time to time since it came into effect on November 27?

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) declared that its Commander Gen. Erik Kurilla was present on Wednesday during the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces and the start of Lebanese army's deployment in five sites on southern Lebanon, in coordination with the UN troops.

Kurrila described the withdrawal as a "key step" in implementing the stop of atrocities that sets rules for continued advance, in line with the deal, which leads to gradual withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces within 60 days.

Speaking in a statement to KUNA, Brig. Gen. Hisham Jaber, head of Middle East Center for Studies, stressed the Lebanese Army's mission, south the country, is "clear" in collaboration with a Quintet committee led by the UN that includes France, Lebanon, Israeli occupation and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon or (UNIFIL).

The committee's mission is to implement the deal to move for a stable situation, deployment of the Lebanese army and gradual withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces until the Blue Line.

Jaber said the Lebanese army must be cautious while dealing with the situation south, amid reports about unlicensed arms.

This measure aims to avoid any pretext taken by Israeli occupation forces to launch any aggression on Lebanon, he stated.

Under the Resolution 1701, any heavy weapons south the Litani River area are not allowed to move toward the North, Jaber noted.

In line with Lebanese law, local authorities in the villages and towns have power to monitoring and checking in case of receiving any reports in this regard, he said.

Meanwhile, military analyst Brig. Gen Elias Hanna said the positive matter in the start of implementing the ceasefire deal is US-West support to neutralize Lebanon from the regional conflicts.

Scattered violations of the truce do not affect the process of implementing the deal, Hanna told KUNA.

Lebanon now is experiencing a test after its approval of the truce terms that coincides with implementing the Resolution 1701, Hanna elaborated.

Some 4,000 Lebanese amy's soldiers are deployed south the country, and 6,000 others are needed to become 10,000, he pointed out.

In addition to its main mission, the Lebanese army is required to prevent Lebanese people from entering areas where the Israeli occupation forces are centered to avoid any clashes, he said.

The truce in Lebanon will coincide with a new phase of changes related to electing a president on January 9, 2025, neutralizing Lebanon, strengthening the country to form a national government, making economic reforms and restoring momentous to constitutional institutions, Hanna made clear.

He underlined the necessity for the army to monitor air, land and sea borders of all Lebanon to reach the phase of disarmament in the phase that comes after the election of the president.

He touched upon Baabda Declaration issued in 2012 regarding neutralizing Lebanon from international and regional conflicts, and controlling situations along Lebanon-Syrian borders.

The declaration addresses illicit weapons through internal dialogue, and getting rid of them, in accordance with schedules, Hanna said.

Lebanon reached a ceasefire one year after the skirmishes between the two sides, and two months of an actual war.

After announcing the ceasefire which came into effect on November 27, the Lebanese army headed directly toward the south making a wide-scale deployment process that targets south Litani River area until the Blue Line, along southern borders.

The ceasefire stipulates stopping all "atrocities" between Lebanon and Israeli, and the two sides vowed to implement the Resolution 1701 provided that the Lebanese army and the UNIFIL are the only two forces present in Litani River area. (end)

