Viral Video: Pushpa 2 Craze Makes THIS Tanzanian Influencer Dance To Allu Arjun's Song 'Peelings' Netizens React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A of famous Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul dancing to Allu Arjun's song 'Peeling' from Pushpa: The Rule is going viral on social media. The viral video was released on his official Instagram handle where he captioned,“Pushpa Fever.”

Paul is seen wearing his traditional attire while dancing to the the famous song from the blockbuster film. Paul has 10.2 million followers on Instagram. He shares videos of himself lip-syncing and performing to popular Indian songs in various languages.

The video has garnered more than 31,000 likes on Instagram, with viewers complimenting his performance. Comments include praise like "very nice video," "super, super, super," and "fantastic." One user even said, "India asks why you weren't born in India." Another fan wrote, "Mr Killi kya karke manoge, outstanding”." Some viewers identified themselves as big fans, while others simply called the video "Fire."

In 2022, Kili Paul was honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania. Paul also thanked the High Commissioner for the gesture. as he wrote on his Instagram Stories,“Thank you so much High Commissioner of India.”

On December 13, the Hyderabad police arrested Tollywood 'Icon star' Allu Arjun in connection with the tragic death of a woman during a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre. The incident occurred on December 4, 2024, during the premiere screening of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule, where a large crowd gathered to see the actor, leading to chaos. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, CV Anand, officially confirmed the arrest of Telugu actor. A 35-year-old woman died and her nine-year-old son was hospitalised due to asphyxiation. Reacting to the In response to the tragedy, the actor had expressed sorrow on social media and also announced financial assistance of ₹25 lakh to Revathi's family.