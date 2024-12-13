Al Attiyah Re-Elected QOC Athletes' Commission Chairman

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The General Assembly of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Athletes' Commission has re-elected Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah as Chairman of the Commission for the 2024-2028 term.

The assembly, held recently at the QOC headquarters, also saw the election of Mutaz Essa Barshim, Nada Mohamed Wafa, Abdulla Mohammed Al Tamim and Maryam Ahmed Al Suwaidi as members of the Board of Directors.

The General Assembly members approved the minutes of the previous meeting and discussed the strategic plan for the upcoming years. During the first meeting of its new Board of Directors held yesterday, the QOC Athletes' Commission has selected Mutaz Essa Barshim as Secretary General and Nada Mohamed Wafa as Assistant Secretary General.