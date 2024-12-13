Amazon India Accelerates MSME Digital Transformation, Sets USD 80 Bn Export Target By 2030

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 12 (KNN) Amazon India has reported significant progress in its commitment to empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), successfully meeting and exceeding key pledges made during the inaugural Smbhav Summit in 2020.

At the Smbhav 2024 conference, Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India, announced that the company has digitised 10 million small businesses one year ahead of schedule.

This milestone has enabled over 12 million small businesses to integrate into the digital economy, generating nearly USD 13 billion in cumulative exports and creating approximately 1.4 million direct and indirect jobs in India.

Building on its initial commitments, Amazon has now set an even more ambitious target of enabling over USD 80 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2030.

This projection represents a four-fold increase from the original USD 20 billion export pledge, underscoring the robust potential of 'Made in India' products in the global marketplace.

The company is pursuing this goal through strategic collaborations with the government, Indian small businesses, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, and other key stakeholders.

A notable partnership involves working closely with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to leverage the Districts as Export Hubs initiative, which aims to enhance MSME exports across the country.

Amazon's job creation efforts have been particularly impactful, spanning diverse sectors including fulfilment and distribution centres, customer service, software development, human resources, program management, machine-learning data services, and seller support.

In a landmark move this September, the company became the first e-commerce platform in India to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, committing to post work opportunities on the National Career Service portal.

These initiatives align closely with the Indian government's economic priorities, demonstrating Amazon's commitment to supporting the growth of small and medium businesses and contributing to the country's broader economic development.

(KNN Bureau)