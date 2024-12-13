Key Trend In The Dental Sterilization Market 2024-2033: Advancements In Pre-Sterilization Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dental Sterilization Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

What is the growth trajectory of the dental sterilization market?

The dental sterilization market size has grown significantly in recent years. The market is expected to grow from $1.62 billion in 2023 to $1.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.5%. This growth can be attributed to a rising focus on infection control and prevention measures in healthcare settings, an increasing number of dental procedures requiring sterilization of instruments, growing awareness of dental health and hygiene among patients, rising regulations and standards for sterilization practices in dental clinics, and increasing adoption of advanced sterilization technologies and products.

What is the future forecast of the dental sterilization market?

The size of the dental sterilization market is projected to see substantial growth in the next few years. It is estimated to grow to $2.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.6%. The growth forecast can be attributed to a myriad of factors including technological advancements in sterilization equipment, such as automated systems, increasing prevalence of dental diseases and procedures driving demand for sterilization, and the growing emphasis on maintaining high standards of infection control in dental practices. Also, the rising regulatory requirements for sterilization processes in the dental industry and the expansion of dental clinics and practices globally, necessitating effective sterilization solutions, will contribute to market growth.

What is driving the growth of the dental sterilization market?

The growth of the dental sterilization market can be largely attributed to the rising prevalence of dental disorders. A dental disorder refers to any condition affecting the teeth, gums, or oral structures, leading to issues such as cavities, gum disease, or malocclusion. These disorders can significantly impact oral health, function, and overall well-being. The rising prevalence of these dental disorders is attributed to several factors, including poor oral hygiene, high sugar consumption, inadequate access to dental care, and increasing rates of chronic diseases. Dental sterilization plays a crucial role in preventing infections and cross-contamination during dental procedures, thereby reducing the risk of complications and promoting overall oral health.

Which are the key industry players in the dental sterilization market?

Several major companies operating in the dental sterilization market include Ecolab Inc., Miele Professional, STERIS Corporation, GETINGE AB, Cato Inc., BELIMED AG, Midmark Corp, A-Dec Inc., W&H Dentalwerk Bürmoos GmbH, SteriPack Ltd., Healthmark Industries Co Inc., Zhermack Spa, SciCan Ltd., NuSmile LLC, Tuttnauer USA Co Ltd., Anthos Srl, BPR Swiss GmbH, Surtex Instruments Limited, Dentamerica Inc., Eschmann Technologies Ltd., ProEdge Dental Inc., and Prestige Medical Inc.

What are the emerging trends in the dental sterilization market?

Major companies operating in the dental sterilization market are focusing on technological advancements such as pre-sterilization to gain a competitive advantage. Pre-sterilization involves preparing dental instruments to ensure they are completely free of contaminants before use, thereby eliminating the need for post-use cleaning and sterilization. For instance, in February 2024, Kerr Dental, a Canada-based manufacturer of dental products, launched the SimpliCut rotary products. SimpliCut is a line of pre-sterilized, single-patient-use diamond burs designed to streamline workflows by removing the need for cleaning and sterilization.

How is the dental sterilization market segmented?

The dental sterilization market covered in this report is segmented:

1 By Type: Steam Sterilization, Unsaturated Chemical Vapor Sterilization, Dry-heat Sterilization, Ethylene Oxide Gas ETO Sterilization, Chemical Sterilant, Other Types

2 By Product: Instruments, Consumables And Accessories, Sterilization Packaging Accessories, Instruments Disinfectants, Surface Disinfectant, Sterilization Indicators, Lubrication And Cleaning Solutions

3 By End Users: Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Academic, Research Institutes, Laboratories

What are the regional insights into the dental sterilization market?

North America was the largest region in the dental sterilization market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the expressed forecast period. The regions covered in the market report span Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

