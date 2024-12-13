Power Cuts In Ukraine Expected From 6:00 To 21:00 - Grid Operator

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, December 13, the hourly power outage schedules for households and power restrictions for industrial consumers will be in effect starting 06:00.

This was reported by NEC Ukrenergo on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

Thus, for household consumers from 06:00 to 08:00 and from 19:00 to 21:00, a single queue of blackouts will be applied, and two – from 08:00 to 19:00.

Power consumption restrictions for industrial consumers will be in effect from 06:00 to 22:00.

Ukrenergo also noted that the schedules could be adjusted throughout the day.

As reported, the Ministry of Energy has amended the Instructions on the preparation and application of hourly electricity outage schedules.

The schedules shall encompass at least 75% of max electricity consumption from 8:00 to 22:00 on a regular day. They are divided into six equal queues (each queue additionally consists of two equal subqueues), each of which must be maintained at the minimum of 12.5% ​​of the total consumption.