KUNA Organizes Donate Blood... Save Lives Drive For Employees
12/9/2024 5:09:10 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Photo-feature by Mervat Abduldayem
KUWAIT, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- KUNA organized its annual blood drive for its employees on Monday in collaboration with the blood transfusion services department of the Ministry of health (MoH).
The blood drive, under the slogan "Donate Blood... Save Lives," aims to contribute to strengthening the strategic blood reserves in MoH hospitals and help save the lives of many patients and accident victims.
The blood drive encourages employees to donate blood regularly, improves the quality of life for patients dependent on transfusions, ensures a safe blood supply, and represents a humanitarian act that saves the lives of thousands in urgent need. (end)
