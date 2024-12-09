Table Toppers Real Kashmir, Inter Kashi To Clash Today
Date
12/9/2024 5:08:22 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two unbeaten teams, Real Kashmir football Club (RKFC) and Inter Kashi, are set to face off in a thrilling I-League encounter on Monday at the TRC Ground in Srinagar.
Both teams currently top the points table with seven points each from three matches.
Addressing a pre-match press conference, RKFC head coach Ishfaq Ahmad acknowledged the strength of Inter Kashi, describing them as a well-coached and formidable side.“It all depends on how both teams perform on Monday. We hope our boys play well,” he said.
This will be RKFC's last home match of the year, after which the team will head to Bhaini Sahib to face Namdhari on December 15.
He stated the challenge of adapting to natural turf for upcoming away games, stating plans to hold practice sessions at the Pologround in Srinagar to facilitate the transition. RKFC has been playing it's home matches on artificial turf at TRC Srinagar.
Club owner Arshad Shawl has called on fans to turn up in large numbers to support the team in this crucial match.“We hope to end the year on a high note with a home win,” Shawl said.
Inter Kashi's head coach Antonio Habas acknowledged the tough challenge ahead, saying,“We are ready to take on RKFC on their home ground.”
The match is set to kick off at 2 PM, with necessary arrangements in place to accommodate spectators. RKFC remains the only club from Jammu and Kashmir competing in the I-League.
