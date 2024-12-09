Brazil’S Investment Appeal Diminishes As Asia Gains Momentum

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In recent years, Brazil has seen a significant decline in its attractiveness as an destination. Global fund managers are increasingly focusing on Asian markets, particularly India and Taiwan.



This shift is evident in the Capital International (MSCI) Emerging Markets Index. Brazil's representation fell to just 4.5% in November, a significant drop from its peak of 16.3% in 2009.



The MSCI index, which includes from 24 countries, serves as a benchmark for investors worldwide. A decrease in Brazil's weight within this translates to a reduced capacity to attract foreign investments-an essential component for its economic growth.



Michel Frankfurt, head of equity brokerage at Scotiabank , emphasizes that lower representation can lead to Brazil being overlooked by global investors.



Despite its reduced share, Brazil remains the fifth-largest economy in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. It trails behind China (26.99%), India (19.93%), Taiwan (18.88%), and South Korea (9.73%).



Analysts warn that as Brazil's share approaches 4%, it risks being deprioritized by investors. Fernando Ferreira from XP Investimentos notes that such low figures can lead to diminished attention from global investment teams.

Challenges Facing Brazil's Investment Appeal

Several factors contribute to Brazil's declining appeal. Externally, slowing growth in China has decreased commodity prices, impacting Brazil's economy as a major exporter of soybeans and iron ore.



Internally, uncertainty regarding public finances has increased following recent fiscal measures aimed at controlling spending. Tax reforms proposing income tax exemptions for lower earners have further contributed to this uncertainty.



While Brazil's stock market-the Ibovespa -has increased by 150% over the past decade in local currency terms, its performance appears weaker when converted into U.S. dollars due to currency depreciation.



Foreign investors prioritize dollar returns, which complicates Brazil's investment landscape. Looking ahead, investors do not foresee immediate positive catalysts for Brazilian investments.



Current conditions lead many to favor other markets with better returns. Renewed interest may potentially hinge on political developments expected in late 2025.

