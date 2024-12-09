Russia fires hypersonic missiles in eastern Mediterranean Sea

(MENAFN) Russian warships and fighter jets have launched hypersonic, cruise, and ballistic missiles in the eastern Mediterranean as part of a large-scale training exercise. The drills, which began on Sunday, involved more than 1,000 personnel, including sailors, aviators, and support staff, with the participation of ten ships, 24 aircraft, and a coastal missile battery. Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, the Russian Navy's commander-in-chief, oversaw the exercises.



The drills focused on the deployment of advanced, high-precision weapons recently adopted by the Russian Navy and Air Force. On Tuesday, missile frigates Admiral Gorshkov and Admiral Golovko launched Zircon hypersonic missiles, while the submarine Novorossiysk fired a Kalibr cruise missile at a marine target. Additional tests included MiG-31 fighters launching Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and Bastion coastal batteries firing Onyx cruise missiles, with all targets successfully hit.



Throughout the three-day exercise, Russian forces also carried out artillery fire, torpedo launches, bombing runs, and anti-submarine operations. Moscow has emphasized that the drills were conducted in accordance with international law and agreements to prevent maritime and aerial incidents.

MENAFN09122024000045015687ID1108970253