Rublev, Medvedev Set To Shine At 2025 Qatar Exxonmobil Open

Doha: The Qatar Federation has confirmed that world No.5 Daniil Medvedev and world No. 8 Andrey Rublev will participate in the highly anticipated 2025 Qatar ExxonMobil Open.

Scheduled from February 17 to 22 at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex, the will bring together some of the brightest stars in the world of tennis.

Returning to Doha for the first edition of the event as an ATP 500 tournament, Medvedev and Rublev are expected to elevate the level of competition, bringing added excitement to this year's event.

Daniil Medvedev, 28, is no stranger to success in Doha, having claimed the 2023 Qatar ExxonMobil Open title in the ATP 250 category with a commanding straight-sets victory (6-4, 6-4) over Britain's Andy Murray.

With 20 career titles, including the 2021 US Open, Medvedev has established himself as one of the sport's finest.

Hard courts have been his forte, with 18 singles titles earned on the surface, including two ATP Masters 1000 victories in Cincinnati and Shanghai in 2019.

Despite not adding to his title count this season, Medvedev's track record in Doha and his dominance on hard courts position him as a strong contender for the 2025 crown.

Andrey Rublev, 27, also returns to the tournament with high expectations.

A former champion, Rublev won the 2020 Qatar ExxonMobil Open in the ATP 250 category by defeating France's Corentin Moutet in straight sets. In the current season, Rublev has added two titles to his impressive tally of 16 career victories, including a remarkable win at the 2024 Madrid Open, where he defeated two-time champion and world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz.

Rublev's presence in Doha promises another thrilling campaign as he aims to leave his mark in the upgraded ATP 500 tournament.

Speaking on this occasion, Karim Alami, Tournament Director said:“We are excited to welcome Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev back to the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in 2025. Both players are exceptional talents who consistently compete at the highest level.

“With the tournament's elevation to the ATP 500 category, we look forward to witnessing their top performances on Doha's courts. Their participation adds significant prestige and excitement to this year's event, and we are confident fans will enjoy a spectacular week of tennis.”

For his part, Rashid Al Hajri, Vice President and Public and Government Affairs Manager for ExxonMobil Qatar, said:

“We are delighted to see both Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev returning for the 2025 Qatar ExxonMobil Open. As previous champions, their return to the newly upgraded ATP 500 tournament is a testament to the event's stature. Their incredible skill and competitive spirit will surely make this year's edition one to remember.”

Headlining the stellar roster for the 2025 Qatar ExxonMobil Open will be world No. 1, Jannik Sinner of Italy, further solidifying the tournament's status as a marquee event in the tennis calendar.

This year's tournament marks a historic moment as it transitions from an ATP 250 to an ATP 500 event, a significant milestone in its 32-year history.