UAE issues over 141,000 new commercial licenses in first 11 months

(MENAFN) The business environment in the UAE has experienced significant growth, with over 141,000 new commercial licenses issued in the first 11 months of 2024. This surge has increased the total number of active licenses to more than 941,000 by the end of November, marking an 18 percent rise compared to nearly 800,000 licenses at the end of 2023. This growth underscores the UAE’s continuing appeal as a hub for business and investment.



Dubai has maintained its position as the leading destination for investors looking to establish companies and projects within the UAE. By the end of November 2024, the Emirate accounted for 560,000 active licenses, which is 59.5 percent of the total number of registered licenses in the country. This solidifies Dubai's role as the primary economic and business center in the UAE.



The data also highlights that the number of licenses in Dubai has grown by 18 percent compared to the end of last year. In 2024 alone, the city has issued 90,000 new licenses, representing 64 percent of the total new licenses registered across the UAE. This growth reflects the city’s attractiveness to both local and international investors.



Overall, the figures indicate a thriving and expanding business landscape in the UAE, driven largely by Dubai’s strong performance. The continued rise in business activity reflects the UAE’s favorable economic conditions, innovative business-friendly policies, and its status as a global business hub.

MENAFN09122024000045015839ID1108969918