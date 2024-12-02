Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of New Ambassadors
Date
12/2/2024 11:18:26 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry for diplomatic and Expatriate Affairs Majid Qatarneh on Monday received a copy of the credentials of Omar Barzanji as accredited and resident ambassador of Iraq to the Kingdom.
Also on Monday, Mona Juul presented her credentials as accredited and resident ambassador of Norway to Jordan, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
MENAFN02122024000028011005ID1108948989
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.