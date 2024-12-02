Ukrenergo Recorded Increase In Electricity Consumption

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, December 2, electricity consumption in Ukraine as of 6:00 a.m. is 6% higher than on November 29.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on .

“Today, on December 2, as of 6:00 a.m., the level of electricity consumption was 6% higher than at the same time on the previous business day - on Friday, November 29. This is due to the lower volume of restrictive measures,” the statement said.

Ukrenergo emphasized that the power system continues to recover after eleven massive Russian attacks, and there is a significant power shortage. In all regions, hourly power outages for household consumers and power limitation schedules for industry and business are being forced to be applied.

“The situation in the power system is changing, and accordingly, changes in the application of restrictive measures are possible. Check the current schedule of blackouts in your region on the website or official pages of the distribution system operator (oblenergo),” the power system operator notes.

On December 2, electricity imports are planned from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova in the total amount of 10,759 MWh.

In turn, the Ministry of Energy reports that during the day on December 1, power companies restored electricity supply to 164,302 consumers who were cut off as a result of the hostilities.

Power engineers supplied power to more than 14,000 consumers cut off fromsupply due to hostilities

As reported, hourly power outages on Monday, December 2, for household consumers are scheduled from 07:00 to 22:00. At the same time, two phases will be turned off during peak hours.