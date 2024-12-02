NATO Ministers To Discuss Ukraine In Brussels State Department

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) allies will reiterate their support for the principle that Ukraine's future lies in NATO during a ministerial meeting at the level of foreign policy chiefs in Brussels.

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said this at a briefing in Washington on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"During this trip [to Brussels], the Secretary will join NATO allies in underscoring support for Ukraine's path to Euro-Atlantic integration. As we have said before, Ukraine's future lies in NATO," he said.

When asked whether concrete progress on this issue is expected at the meeting in Brussels – amid Ukraine's expectations to hear an invitation to NATO membership – Miller said that he would not predict any action in this regard.

"At every one of those last number of meetings [at the NATO level, we have talked about Ukraine's progress towards NATO, and we will continue to talk about that here," Miller said.

In this regard, he emphasized the importance of achieving interoperability in Ukraine's work with NATO members and continuing the reforms that Ukraine is implementing on its path to membership. He added that each meeting in the alliance and discussion of Ukraine's prospects directly with Ukrainian partners is an "important step" along the country's road to NATO membership.

Photo: c-span