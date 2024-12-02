FM Al-Yahya Heads Kuwaiti Delegation In Cairo's Gaza Conf.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya is leading his country's delegation to the international to support Gaza, currently held in Cairo on Monday, under the patronage of Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi.

Delivering a speech at the conference titled "A Year of Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza", Al-Yahya said Kuwait has spared no effort in backing the "brothers" in Palestine since the eruption of Israeli aggression in October, 2023.

Since that time, Kuwait, along with other countries, has hastily been responding to deal with that plight through different methods, he added.

Kuwait has established air, land and maritime bridges to contribute to mitigating the brotherly Palestinian people's suffering, the top diplomat noted.

The occupying force, Israel, has been restricting all endeavors made by the United Nations, including delivering necessary humanitarian relief aid to thousands of Palestinians who have been long besieged, he elaborated, referring to starvation, malnutrition and diseases facing more than two million Palestinians.

Al-Yahya reiterated that Kuwait has repeatedly warned against the impact of double standards on credibility of international system.

He went on to say that Israeli occupation practices could not be ignored, as they run counter to all international charters and norms.

He said that Israeli occupation have been committing such practices under the pretext of self-defense, noting that Gaza has been witnessing a crime of genocide, while international community has been inactive to hold those accountable.

He stressed the necessity for the international community to deplore Israeli occupation ban of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) activities, which are a backbone for millions of Palestinian refugees. (pickup previous)

