Brazil Joins Humanitarian Conference On Gaza

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Finding lasting solutions to the humanitarian crisis affecting the Gaza Strip is the central theme of the conference“A Year of Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza: Urgent Needs and Sustainable Solutions,” held on Monday (2). The meeting brings together over 100 ministerial delegations in Cairo, Egypt's capital. Brazil's Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira is attending the event alongside Brazil's ambassador to Cairo, Paulino Franco de Carvalho Neto.

Meeting between Vieira (L) and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa: Seeking support for the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip

In a meeting with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Vieira discussed partnerships for cooperation on projects in Africa, the situation in Gaza, and the bilateral relationship between Brazil and Egypt. On social media, the ministry said Egypt is expected to regain its position as Brazil's top trading partner in Africa, as trade between the two countries reached USD 3.9 billion through October. Last year, total imports and exports amounted to USD 2.8 billion.

Vieira also met with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa. Their discussion addressed Gaza's humanitarian needs and Palestine's interest in maintaining dialogue with the New Development Bank (NDB) and the BRICS group, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Ethiopia.

With Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Vieira discussed the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as well as the need to resume aid flows that are in line with local needs.

More than one hundred countries, in addition to the United Nations, participated in the event. The opening was held by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed. In her speech, she called on the international community to support the efforts of Egypt, which borders the Gaza Strip, in ensuring humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.“We are here to ensure an immediate increase in vital aid to the Palestinian people, ensure preparations for a potential ceasefire, and begin to create the conditions for recovery and reconstruction,” she said.

Also participating in the meeting are UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, UN Under-Secretary-General and Senior Coordinator for Gaza's Reconstruction and Humanitarian Affairs Sigrid Kaag, and representatives from the Red Crescent, a humanitarian support group affiliated with the Red Cross.

Read more:

Brazil, Egypt broaden strategic partnership

Translated by Guilherme Miranda



Supplied/Brazil Foreign MinistrySupplied/Brazil Foreign Ministry

The post Brazil joins humanitarian conference on Gaza appeared first on ANBA News Agency .