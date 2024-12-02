Dr Suad Al-Sabah Honours Dreama Orphan Care Center

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dr Sheikha Suad honoured Sheikha Najla bint Ahmed al-Thani, Executive Director of Dreama Orphan Care Center, as part of the Kuwait International Fair programs.

The director of the center, Ali al-Masoudi, presented a commemorative shield to Sheikha Najla al-Thani, praising her great efforts in serving humanitarian work, caring for children, and caring for orphans and the destitute. As well as the good echoes of Dreama Center's cultural publications that enhance positive concepts among the children incubated through awareness stories that dealt with the lives of the prophets and what they contain of good role models.

Sheikha Najla presented the center with a number of Dreama Center's productions and artistic paintings executed by the children. Then the Executive Director visited Dar Tarous Publishing House, accompanied by Mohammed al-Thunayan, and a number of Qatari publishing houses, where she was received by the writer Dr Aisha bint Jassim al-Kuwari at Dar Rosa Publishing House. As well as the pavilion of the National Council for Arts and Letters, where she learned about the experience of the Al-Arabi Al-Sagheer magazine directed at children.

