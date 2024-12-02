Inogen Alliance Releases 2023 ESG Report

(MENAFN- 3BL) St. PAUL, Minn., December 2, 2024 /3BL/ - Inogen Alliance is pleased to announce the publication of our 2023 ESG report . This report covers the associated operational impacts of Inogen Environmental Alliance Inc. Details related to Associate engagements and collaboration across the Inogen Alliance are also included. Our priority is to work collaboratively on our direct impacts as an Alliance while influencing our nearly 70 independent Associate companies and providing ESG expertise to our multinational clients. The report outlines areas of influence and impacts within Planet, People and Governance; including our carbon footprint, sustainable travel guidance, commitment to Health & Safety, and cross-cultural understanding.

“I look forward to further successes and continued efforts to turn local commitments into global realities for our clients and the communities in which they operate.” said Angelique Dickson, President of Inogen Alliance.

We measure our ESG performance through our impact on:



Inogen Alliance operations (primarily meetings and travel)

The activities of our independent Associates representing nearly 80 firms with more than 200 global offices Our influence on our client partners to advance their company EHS&S practices

2023 was year of growth for global collaboration and knowledge sharing with thought leadership at major venues and channels. Four Associates delivered thoughtful insights from differing geographical perspectives on climate change mitigation to COP28 attendees in Dubai as a global team. Our team joined BBC's“The Climate and Us” series, which focused on the health impacts of climate change. The series highlighted both the direct and indirect effects that natural disasters such as floods and cyclones have on communities and health systems. The Inogen Alliance was also featured as a global EHS&S leader in the Vision 2045 campaign with The Economist.

Our teams conducted a full materiality assessment in 2023 to more clearly understand Alliance actual and potential material impacts. In our materiality assessment we identified key priority material areas to include the following:



Climate change

Resource use

Circularity

Working Conditions

Equal Treatment Business Conduct

We will use the results of this assessment as the foundation of our sustainability strategy for the Alliance, which is still under development.

“We continue to evolve our ESG programs, and with the completion of our materiality assessment this year, we have sharpened our focus for the future. The unique structure of our Alliance provides unique opportunities for innovation and growth,” said Peylina Chu, Chair of the Board of Inogen Alliance and Senior Vice President, Antea Group USA.

View the 2023 Inogen Alliance ESG report and previous years reports here.

View the 2023 Inogen Alliance ESG report and previous years reports here.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of dozens of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients.