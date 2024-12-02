عربي


Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Hann Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd


12/2/2024 11:16:24 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher
& Co. today announced the Acquisition of Lambton, New South Wales-based Hann Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hann Insurance Brokers provides property/casualty insurance services for commercial clients throughout Australia with a focus on transport. Rhett Hann and his team will join Gallagher's Newcastle, New South Wales office under the direction of Sarah Lyons, head of retail property/casualty brokerage operations for Gallagher in Australia and Asia.

"Hann Insurance Brokers' strong client relationships and transport niche expertise will expand our retail brokerage capabilities in Australia," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am excited to welcome Rhett and his associates to our growing, global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

