XRP Replaces Tether As Third-Largest Crypto

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) (CRYPTO: $XRP) has surged more than 20% in the past 24 hours to replace Tether's USDT %Stablecoin as the world's third-largest %Cryptocurrency by value.

XRP (XRP) has been steadily rising in recent weeks and its gains have continued even as the price of (BTC) has pulled back after climbing close to $100,000 U.S.

XRP, which is a payments-focused cryptocurrency, has now risen 375% in the past 30 days to trade at $2.43 U.S.

The meteoric rise has lifted XRP’s market capitalization to $139 billion U.S., replacing USDT, which is the leading dollar-pegged crypto stablecoin.

XRP is now the world's third-largest digital asset by market value after Bitcoin and %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH). XRP's trading volumes have surged globally in recent days.

Upbit, South Korea's biggest crypto exchange, registered a record $4 billion U.S. of trading volume in XRP in the last 24 hours alone.

The record activity in the XRP market comes after South Korea's government backtracked on a plan to impose capital gains taxes on crypto, delaying imposition of the tax by two years.

At the same time, Bitcoin’s price continues to fall after nearing the $100,000 U.S. milestone. The leading cryptocurrency is currently trading at $95,600 U.S., having risen 116% this year.