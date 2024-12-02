India Condemns Breach Of Bangladesh Commission In Agartala

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- The Indian on Monday condemned the breach of Bangladesh assistant high commission premises in Agartala, capital of northeastern Indian state of Tripura.

Terming it "deeply regrettable," the of External Affairs said in a statement pledged to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh missions in the country.

According to reports, broke into the Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala, demanding to stop attack on Hindus in Bangladesh.

There were sporadic protests in different parts of India over alleged attacks on minorities and targeting their places of worship in the neighbouring country, especially after the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was toppled, forcing her to flee to India.

The latest incident came in wake of an attack on an Agartala-Kolkata bus traveling via Dhaka that came under attack in the Brahmanbaria district of Bangladesh. India-Bangladesh relationship has seen tension over the increasing mob attacks on Hindus and their places of worship in Bangladesh. (end)

