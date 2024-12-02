Anime Park Nijigen No Mori Celebrates 70 Years Of Godzilla With Spacegodzilla Special Exhibit Postcards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

▲Design of the third round of original postcards

▲Inside the Godzilla Museum

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

The newly designed postcards will be available as a bonus for pre-purchased reservation tickets from December 7th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The popular "Godzilla Interception Operation" attraction at anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori" is is holding the "SpaceGodzilla Special Exhibit" at its Godzilla Museum from July 4th, 2024 to March 2nd, 2025, as Part 2 of the attraction's "Godzilla 70th Anniversary Special".

The exhibit features displays from the world of the fan-favorite 1994 film "Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla", including a rare display of an actual suit used during filming of the final conflict between SpaceGodzilla and the anti-Godzilla weapon "M.O.G.U.E.R.A." Additionally, large panels depicting major scenes from the film and an introductory display of the "Little Godzilla" that faces off against SpaceGodzilla are sure to excite Godzilla fans.

From Monday, December 7th, the third round of original design postcards will be launched as a bonus merchandise for those who pre-purchase reservation tickets to the attraction. The unique new design features a monochrome depiction of SpaceGodzilla, making for a sleek souvenir available only at Nijigen no Mori. 2024 also marks the 30th anniversary of the release of "Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla". Visitors can witness the "God of Destruction" at the "Godzilla Interception Operation" on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan.

■Overview: Pre-Purchase Reservation Ticket Bonus

Distribution Period: Distributed with entry tickets starting Saturday, December 7th, 2024

Location: "SpaceGodzilla Special Exhibit" is located within the Godzilla Museum, at Nijigen no Mori (located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park). The postcards will be distributed at the reception.

Price: Free (exclusive to those who have pre-purchased Gold Tickets, Premium Tickets, or VIP Journey Passes)

*Please refer to the official website for ticket details.

Website:

■Overview: Godzilla Interception Operation

Godzilla Interception Operation is a unique attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori, themed around a "life-sized" statue measuring 120 meters in length of Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island. Visitors join an organization known as the National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD) and take on missions to subdue the monster with a zipline plunging right into the monster's jaws, and blasting away dangerous Godzilla cells in a shooting game.

The attraction features the world's first permanent Godzilla museum, as well as "Kaiju no Mori", an indoor area for young children to enjoy free play with around 50 different kinds of kaiju soft plastic models. There is also a range of NIGOD merchandise and special Godzilla-themed food and drink available for purchase. Find the world's largest Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island!

An extensive range of Godzilla merchandise is also on offer at Godzilla Interception Operation, many of which are original designs found exclusively at Nijigen no Mori. Visitors will also find plenty of souvenirs, including drinking glasses, figurines, and snacks.

■Reference: Godzilla-themed Room "Monster Land" at Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°

To mark Godzilla's 70th anniversary, luxury villa "Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°" has unveiled "Monster Land", a room featuring a cast of famous monsters that have appeared in Godzilla movies over the past several decades. The interior features tapestries and other furnishings depicting past iterations of Godzilla and other popular monsters from the franchise, as well as a glimpse of a life-size Godzilla through the window. Special techniques applied creating the images means they take on a different appearance depending on lighting, giving the room distinct atmospheres during day and night. This room is designed to entertain guests throughout their stay. Those who find all the monsters hidden inside the room are granted the chance to take on a special mission and obtain exclusive bonus items.

For details:

Byron Russel

Nijigennomori Inc.

+81 70-1267-1613

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.