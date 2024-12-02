(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has warned that the deaths of Western in Ukraine represent a perilous escalation that could lead to an expanded conflict. Speaking on Kossuth radio, Orban called the situation paradoxical, as peace seems closer than ever, yet the risk of war spreading has never been greater. He referenced reports indicating that American and French soldiers were killed in Russian on Ukrainian territory, highlighting the involvement of Western military personnel in the conflict.



Orban stressed the increasing danger, noting that the presence of Western soldiers in Ukraine raises the stakes and poses a direct risk of further escalation. While expressing condolences for the casualties, he emphasized the significance of this development in terms of the war’s potential to widen.



This warning came after Russia launched retaliatory strikes in response to Ukraine's use of Western-supplied long-range missiles. Moscow has consistently claimed that foreign military personnel are fighting alongside Ukraine’s forces and have been involved in cross-border operations. Orban also criticized the EU’s decision to expand military aid to Ukraine, particularly the supply of more long-range missiles, calling it “depressing” and indicating a desire among many EU leaders to intensify the conflict. Additionally, he noted that despite Donald Trump’s promises to end the war, the Biden administration remains committed to its pro-war policies.

MENAFN02122024000045015687ID1108945952