Drone Debris Damages Several Buildings In Bukovyna Village

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Chernivtsi region, several buildings in a village of the Dniester district were damaged as a result of the fall of the wreckage of a downed Russian UAV.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration Ruslan Zaparnyuk reported this in his Telegram .

According to him, a Russian drone was destroyed during a night air attack over the region.

The falling debris damaged several buildings in a village in the Dniester district.

No one was killed or injured, Zaparnyuk emphasized.

All specialized services were sent to the scene.

As Ukrinform reported, an apartment building was damaged in Ternopil on the night of December 2 as a result of a Russian drone strik . One person was killed and three were injured.

Photo credit: National Police