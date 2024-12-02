Bucher Industries AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Personnel

Enlargement of the board of directors

The board of directors of Bucher Industries will propose that Manja Greimeier be elected to the board of directors at the annual general meeting on 16 April 2025. With the election of Manja Greimeier, the board will be enlarged and once again consist of six members. The business economist has many years of management experience in an international industrial environment and is a German citizen. Manja Greimeier worked for the French automotive supplier Valeo for 14 years, including as Product Segment Director in the Vision Systems business unit. In this role, she was responsible for development, project management, finance and business development as well as production sites in Europe, the USA and China. Since 2017, Manja Greimeier has held various management positions at Continental AG. As Head of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), she had worldwide responsibility for this segment. She is currently in charge of the global original equipment business for tyres for passenger and commercial vehicles and is a managing director of Continental Reifen Deutschland GmbH. Manja Greimeier has in-depth knowledge of sensor and camera technology in automotive engineering, which is becoming increasingly important for Bucher. As an experienced leader in innovative and globally active industrial companies, Manja Greimeier will be a valuable addition to the board of directors at Bucher Industries. Contact

