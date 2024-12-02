'National Cyber Drill Vital In Addressing Loopholes'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Head of National Initiatives Assurance Department at the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), Mohammed Murshid Al Mannai, emphasised that the 11th edition of the National Cyber Drill, themed:“Zero-Day Survival”, is a vital tool to identify loopholes and address them, along with the effectiveness of response and healing strategies to reduce impacts on the society, and sustainability of national stability.

Speaking to QNA, Al Mannai said the drill brought together nearly 1,600 participants from 170 entities representing over 10 vital sectors and was intended to gauge the efficiency of preparedness to address cyber threats, in terms of cybersecurity triage readiness, notably the human element, technology, operations, and testing the participating entities readiness in dealing with undeclared loopholes exploited by hackers without the knowledge of victims.

He said owing to the perils posed by these loopholes they had been chosen to be the theme of the last edition of this drill, highlighting that all cyber drills that have been carried out since 2013 intended to bolster readiness to address cyber incidents domestically, advance the capability of various institutions in managing cyber crises to be able to analyse and detect intrusions and handle them in alignment with the National Cybersecurity Strategy 2024-2030, along with the core pillars of human, corporate and economic development of Qatar National Vision 2030.