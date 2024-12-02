Bluesky experiences increasing fake accounts, impersonators

(MENAFN) Bluesky is facing a situation in which users are making a parody issue. Thus, the platform is establishing a "more aggressive" law on fake accounts that aren’t clearly named.



In a post on the platform's official account, Bluesky said that "Parody, satire, or fan accounts are allowed on Bluesky, but they must clearly label themselves in both the display name and bio to help others know the account isn't official."



Moreover, the platform is cracking down on "identity churning," where increasing fake accounts are created to get more followers and then rename themselves completely.



The adjustments to Bluesky’s terms of conditions didn’t come for no reason. In his newsletter Faked Up, Alexios Mantzarlis, executive of the Security Trust and Safety Initiative at Cornell Tech, stated that "44 percent of the top 100 most-followed accounts on Bluesky had at least one doppelganger."

