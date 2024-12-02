Musk files a restriction to keep OpenAI non-profit

(MENAFN) Musk filed a motion on Friday evening in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, blaming Altman, Brockman, OpenAI board members, and shareholder Microsoft of "violating the terms of Musk’s foundational contributions to the charity," and participating in anticompetitive behavior as OpenAI aims to transform from non-profit to for-profit situation.



"Plaintiffs and the public need a pause," stated the court filing, adding "OpenAI’s path from a non-profit to for-profit behemoth is replete with per se anticompetitive practices, flagrant breaches of its charitable mission, and rampant self-dealing."



Musk was a previous investor and board associate of OpenAI, but ended bonds with the firm in 2018. He later said that Altman and Brockman violated their deal of keeping its non-profit situation and improving open-source AI technology. In the last year, Musk has filed a lawsuit for breaking this agreement, dropped the lawsuit, and then filed a recent "more forceful" lawsuit built on the exact mentioned claims.



Now, Musk aims an injunction "to preserve what is left of OpenAI’s nonprofit character, free from self-dealing," based on the motion. "If not, the OpenAI promised to Musk and the public will be long gone by the time the Court reaches the merits."

