EU Regrets Georgian Dream Party's Decision To Halt Accession

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The European Union regretted on Sunday Georgian Prime Irakli Kobakhidze's statement on the decision of the "Georgian Dream" party, to halt the EU accession negotiations and the rejection of EU support until 2028.

In a press release, the EU noted that this announcement marks a shift from the policies of all previous Georgian governments.

The EU stressed that the policies of the Georgian authorities and their backsliding led to the effective halt of the accession process since June of this year, and the EU financial assistance has currently been suspended.

Furthermore, The EU strongly condemned the violence against peaceful protesters expressing the desire to join the EU, noting that "these actions by the Georgian government have direct consequences on our relationship".

The EU concluded that its door remains open, noting that Georgian authorities hold the key to the return to "European values" and the path to EU accession. (end)

arn







MENAFN01122024000071011013ID1108944100