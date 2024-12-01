Kuwait FM: Amir Leadership Is Pivotal Success Of GCC Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya extended his appreciation to the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, stressing that his wise leadership as Chairman of the 45th GCC Summit was pivotal in its success.

This came during a press held by Al-Yahya alongside GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi following the conclusion of the 45th GCC Summit in Kuwait on Sunday.

Al-Yahya expressed Kuwait's pride in hosting the GCC leaders and representatives, emphasizing that the meeting underscored the deep ties among the GCC countries and their shared commitment to advancing unified efforts.

He congratulated Al-Budaiwi on the renewal of his term, praising his efforts in supporting the GCC's journey and strengthening cooperation among its members.

He affirmed that the results of the Summit showcase the GCC as a pioneering example of collective action based on shared interests.

On regional and international issues, Al-Yahya stated that the final outcomes addressed the GCC's vision on current challenges, emphasizing the importance of coordination among member states to ensure regional stability and protect mutual interests.

The leaders also stressed the importance of strategic partnerships with other countries and international organizations, highlighting the GCC's role in promoting regional and global security and peace.

He added that the Kuwaiti Declaration reflects on (our) vision on political issues and future priorities, including supporting the digital economy, enhancing technological infrastructure, and strengthening cybersecurity to protect our nations' interests.

He extended special thanks to the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, for his significant contributions during the previous summit in Doha, which contributed to the advancement of joint efforts and unity.

Al-Yahya also thanked the GCC Secretary-General and his team for their efforts in preparing for this successful summit, appreciating the media's role in showcasing the joint Gulf endeavors.

For his part, Secretary-General Al-Budaiwi expressed profound gratitude to His Highness the Amir for hosting the 45th GCC Summit.

He also thanked Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for Qatar's effective leadership during the previous summit, which contributed significantly to many achievements.

Following, Al-Budaiwi read the Kuwait Declaration issued at the conclusion of the 45th GCC Summit. (end)

