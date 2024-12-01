KUNA Team Covers GCC Summit Details Minute By Minute

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature

KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Living up to the 45th GCC Summit hosted by Kuwait on Sunday, KUNA team has covered accurately, quickly and credibly the Summit's activities and details minute by minute.

The team, which included national efficient members, was keen on making all details of the Summit available for the Arab and GCC nations as well as those interested in the Gulf affairs, out of the true and objective role of in meeting the needs of those interested in pivotal events in the region. (end)

fk







