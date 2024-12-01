Zelensky Meets With EU Council President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine held a meeting in Kyiv with the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, who came on an unannounced visit on Sunday.

Zelensky reported this on social , Ukrinform saw.

"I am pleased to welcome Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, to Ukraine today on the very first day of the new leadership in the European institutions. We discussed our vision for European and global affairs - current challenges and prospects," the head of state noted.

According to Zelensky, "this symbolic start to the new leadership's work reflects the key priorities for all of us in Europe."

"Peace is the foundation, and we will continue to do everything possible to end this war, which Russia has unleashed not only against Ukraine but also against a united Europe, as soon as possible and to strengthen Europe – both the EU institutions and the policies that support every European nation," the head of state emphasized.

Zelensky expressed gratitude "for the support Ukraine has received since the very first day of Russia's full-scale invasion."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 1, European Council President António Costa, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.