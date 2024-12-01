Adani Group Dismisses Bribery Allegations As Stocks Plunge

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, faces allegations from U.S. prosecutors accusing him and his associates of orchestrating a bribery scheme to secure lucrative solar contracts in India. According to the indictment, Adani and others allegedly paid bribes totaling ₹2,029 crore (approximately $265 million) to officials between 2020 and 2024. The scheme reportedly aimed to secure power purchase agreements essential for unlocking significant profits for the group and its U.S.-based partner. The indictment outlines a sophisticated operation involving encrypted communications, code names, and falsified project justifications. Prosecutors have also accused the group of attempting to obstruct investigations by destroying evidence and staging a fake inquiry to mislead regulators. Additional charges include violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and securities fraud, highlighting the alleged use of deceptive claims to raise over $2 billion from U.S. investors. Prominent figures implicated include Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and former CEOs of both Indian and U.S. entities involved in the projects. The case has reignited concerns about corporate governance and transparency within the Adani Group, which had already faced scrutiny following a report by Hindenburg Research earlier this year. The allegations have sent shockwaves through the group's financial landscape. Within hours of the charges being announced, the Adani Group canceled a $600 million bond offering, citing legal uncertainties. The company's stock prices plummeted, with shares in Adani Enterprises falling over 20%. Bonds tied to Adani Green Energy also experienced steep declines, reflecting investor apprehensions about the group's future.">



