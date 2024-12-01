UAE Fuel Prices See Increase In November

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Fuel prices in the UAE experienced a notable rise in November, with the price of Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 all increasing by 9 fils per liter compared to October. The increase has raised concerns among consumers, particularly in light of ongoing discussions about the global and its impact on local economies. The National Marketing Company, which oversees pricing in the UAE, implemented this price change after monitoring shifts in global oil prices. The new prices reflect a global trend in energy markets where oil prices have steadily climbed in the past months due to rising demand and geopolitical uncertainties. Industry analysts suggest that such fluctuations are becoming increasingly common as global supply and demand dynamics evolve. The change has been felt by consumers across the country, with many noting the impact on household budgets. The price for Super 98, the premium fuel grade, is now set at 3.03 AED per liter, up from 2.94 AED in October. Special 95, which is widely used by the general public, now costs 2.92 AED per liter, while E-Plus 91 has seen its price rise to 2.83 AED per liter. These increases, although seemingly modest, have a direct impact on daily life in the UAE, where gasoline-powered vehicles remain the primary mode of transport for the majority of residents. The fuel price hike is part of a broader trend of fluctuating oil prices that began in mid-2023, driven by OPEC+ decisions, changes in U.S. production levels, and shifting demand patterns across key global markets. In particular, recent supply cuts by major oil-producing nations have tightened global crude oil supplies, contributing to the increase in fuel costs. The UAE, being a significant player in the global energy market, is not insulated from these trends, as the country relies heavily on oil exports for revenue. The fuel price increases also come amidst discussions about the UAE's efforts to diversify its economy away from oil dependence. Although the country has made significant strides in renewable energy development, including solar power and nuclear energy, oil remains a dominant economic driver. This creates a delicate balance for policymakers who must manage rising fuel prices while attempting to transition to more sustainable energy sources in the long term. Consumer sentiment regarding the fuel price hike has been mixed. While some accept the increase as an inevitable result of global market trends, others express frustration with the recurring adjustments. Public transport, although available in major cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, remains underdeveloped in many parts of the country, making private car ownership essential for most people. This reliance on cars amplifies the impact of rising fuel prices on everyday expenses, leading to concerns about the affordability of transportation. Economists have also weighed in on the potential long-term effects of fuel price hikes in the region. Some suggest that continued increases could put pressure on the cost of living, particularly in industries reliant on fuel-intensive activities such as transportation and construction. Businesses may face higher operating costs, which could eventually be passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices for goods and services. On the other hand, analysts point out that the UAE government has taken steps to mitigate the impact on the most vulnerable sectors of the economy. Some subsidies remain in place for specific fuel products, particularly for those used in commercial and industrial sectors. These measures are designed to help cushion the effects of price increases and ensure that critical sectors do not experience undue strain. The UAE's fuel pricing system, which is reviewed monthly, has led to a degree of predictability in the market. Although prices are subject to fluctuations, the transparency of the system allows consumers to plan their expenses accordingly. This regular review process has earned praise from certain segments of the population, who appreciate the consistency in pricing, despite the periodic hikes. Global energy market conditions remain a crucial factor in determining fuel prices. International oil price fluctuations have an immediate impact on the cost of fuel, and the UAE is particularly sensitive to these changes due to its role as a major oil exporter. With oil prices expected to remain volatile, fuel price adjustments are likely to continue being a regular feature of the economic landscape in the UAE. These changes, while impacting consumers, also serve as a reminder of the intricate connection between local economies and global energy markets.">



