Gulf News Agencies Play Active Role In Covering GCC 45Th Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Gulf news agencies made a notable contribution to covering the 45th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit through the accompanying center in Kuwait.

Representatives from various GCC news agencies gathered at the media center located in the St. Regis Hotel, which was equipped with the latest technologies to support journalistic coverage and live broadcastings.

The participation of these news agencies ranged from preparing news reports and conducting interviews with officials and participants, to live streaming press and associated events.

This collaboration played a vital role in enhancing the Gulf media cooperation and conveying an accurate and comprehensive picture of the issues on the summit's agenda.

Samah Al-Qaed, a journalist from Bahrain News Agency (BNA), told KUNA that the GCC, since its establishment, has aimed to promote economic, political, and social cooperation among its member states.

She emphasized that the media center at the summit reflects Kuwait's commitment to providing all the necessary resources for high-quality press coverage, ensuring that the leaders of the GCC countries gather in an environment befitting the significance of the 45th GCC Summit.

She also praised Kuwait's renowned hospitality and expressed hope for fruitful outcomes that would contribute to a prosperous future filled with strategic projects and developmental plans for the GCC countries.

Al-Qaed also looked forward to the 45th Gulf Summit achieving results that would further enhance economic, political, cultural cooperation, and development among member states, as well as bolster stability and security in the region.

Mohammad Al-Ali, executive editor at Emirates News Agency (WAM), told KUNA that WAM's participation in the photo exhibition organized by KUNA, in collaboration with all Gulf news agencies at the Avenues Mall, displayed images documenting past summits hosted by the UAE.

Al-Ali pointed out that this participation falls within the framework of ongoing collaboration among Gulf news agencies, which plays a major role in showcasing joint Gulf efforts.

He also commended the significant support provided by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information and other government bodies to facilitate media coverage of the summit, expressing confidence in the success of the 45th GCC Summit under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Noura Al-Hajri, Director of Foreign Media Affairs at Qatar News Agency (QNA), told KUNA that Gulf news agencies play a crucial role in highlighting the achievements of the GCC in various sectors, with a goal of documenting them.

Al-Hajri emphasized the importance of strengthening mutual cooperation among Gulf news agencies, saying that Gulf news agencies are the main platform for showcasing the collaboration among GCC member states.

She also noted the agencies' commitment to covering the 45th Gulf Summit's proceedings and decisions, praising the exceptional services offered by the accompanying media center.

Talal Al-Harbi, an editor at Oman News Agency (ONA), told KUNA he wished success for the summit in Kuwait, and noted that the media center contributed to facilitating the work of journalists and enabling them to accurately and professionally report on the summit's proceedings.

These efforts reflect the vital role of Gulf news agencies in highlighting major regional events and raising awareness about the significance of the GCC Summit in supporting regional stability and fostering integration among GCC member states. (end)

fk













MENAFN01122024000071011013ID1108943300