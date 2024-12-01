Iran’s road network handles over 4.7 million tons of goods in 100 days

(MENAFN) In the first 100 days of the 14th government’s term, over 4.7 million tons of goods were transited through Iran's road network, according to the Iranian Transport and Urban Development Ministry. This achievement underscores the growing significance of Iran’s strategic position as a central transit hub for regional and international trade. The figures reflect the effectiveness of the government's policies focused on expanding and enhancing the country’s transport and logistics infrastructure to foster stronger economic ties with neighboring nations.



The success of this initiative is largely attributed to the government's "Iran Way" plan, which was introduced by former Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash. The initiative aims to solidify Iran’s role as a vital land bridge, connecting neighboring countries to international waters, making Iran an essential player in global trade. Bazrpash highlighted Iran’s unique geographic location and its well-established infrastructure as key factors that enable the country to serve as a crucial transit gateway for goods moving between regions.



In the previous Iranian calendar year (1401), Iran saw more than 10.8 million tons of goods transit through its territory, further establishing its position as a major transport corridor. Building on these results, the government has intensified its efforts to integrate Iran into significant international transport projects. This includes participation in initiatives like China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which aim to enhance connectivity and streamline trade routes across multiple regions.



The continued development of Iran’s transport and logistics networks is seen as crucial for both economic growth and international trade relations. By enhancing its infrastructure and solidifying its role in regional and global trade agreements, Iran aims to increase the volume of goods transiting through the country, further boosting its economy and strategic influence in international markets.

