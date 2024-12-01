Media reports S-Korea hesitant to sell Ukraine arms

(MENAFN) South Korea is hesitant to approve the sale of Cheongung air defense systems to Ukraine, fearing that it may violate existing legislation, according to a report by broadcaster SBS. A Ukrainian delegation, led by Defense Rustem Umerov, arrived in Seoul on Wednesday and met with key officials, including President Yoon Suk Yeol and Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun. Ukraine reportedly sought to negotiate the purchase of Cheongung systems, radars for air defense, and other military equipment from South Korean defense firms. However, Seoul expressed reluctance to proceed, as supplying weapons to conflict zones could breach the Foreign Trade Act, which regulates such exports. The Defense Ministry has instructed companies to avoid unauthorized dealings.



While President Yoon suggested that South Korea might consider providing military support to Ukraine if cooperation between North Korea and Russia increases, Defense Minister Kim dismissed reports of any official proposals from Ukraine for Cheongung systems. The Democratic Party of Korea has introduced a resolution urging the government to cease its involvement in the Ukraine conflict, with some lawmakers threatening to impeach the defense minister if weapons are supplied. South Korean activists and political groups have also protested against arms sales to Ukraine, warning that it could escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Meanwhile, Moscow has warned that delivering weapons to Ukraine would damage relations with Seoul.

