Media reports Rothschild family member passing away in fire

(MENAFN) An elderly member of the Rothschild family has reportedly died in a house fire in Los Angeles, according to KABC-TV. The fire, which broke out Wednesday at a property on Lookout Mountain Avenue in the Hollywood Hills, was extinguished by 45 firefighters in just over half an hour. A man’s body was found inside the burnt home, though authorities have not officially identified the victim. Neighbors, however, have identified him as Will Rothschild, a wealthy and reclusive member of the famous banking dynasty. They described him as an eccentric millionaire with multiple properties, who lived alone in a hoarder-like setting.



The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it is unclear whether the man died before or during the blaze. There were no other casualties or injuries reported. Locals expressed sorrow over his death, with one neighbor describing Rothschild as a good person and neighbor. The Rothschild family, originating from a Jewish ghetto in Frankfurt, has long been one of the world’s most influential financial dynasties. In February, Lord Jacob Rothschild, another prominent family member, passed away at 87.

