Trump announces selection for special envoy to Ukraine

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has announced that retired General Keith Kellogg will serve as his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia. Kellogg, who was a key figure during Trump’s first term as National Security Council chief of staff and acting national security advisor, was appointed ahead of Trump’s inauguration on January 20. Trump praised Kellogg on his Truth Social platform, emphasizing their shared commitment to ensuring global peace through strength.



Kellogg has been vocal about the ongoing conflict, recently describing the war as the largest land war in Europe since WWII and warning of the potential for escalation. While he did not criticize President Joe Biden’s decision to authorize long-range missile strikes into Russia, Kellogg indicated that such actions would give Trump greater leverage in future negotiations.



Additionally, Kellogg and former Trump advisor Fred Fleitz co-authored a proposal to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which suggested freezing the conflict along current front lines and delaying discussions of Ukraine’s NATO membership. However, both Russia and Ukraine have rejected the proposal. Kellogg, who served in the US Army and was involved in military operations in both the Gulf War and Iraq, is expected to play a pivotal role in future US foreign policy towards Ukraine and Russia.

