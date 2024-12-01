Kim Jong Un meets with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Defense Andrei Belousov, where he claimed that Ukraine's use of long-range weapons stemmed from direct U.S. military involvement. Kim reaffirmed Russia’s right to defend itself and to hold “hostile forces accountable.” He also reiterated North Korea's unwavering support for Russia's efforts to protect its and territorial integrity against what he described as imperialist forces.



Kim pledged to bolster ties with Russia, particularly in military matters, under the strategic partnership agreement he signed with President Vladimir in June, which includes mutual defense provisions. According to North Korea's KCNA news agency, the meetings signal a growing alignment between Pyongyang and Moscow, building on the summit between Kim and Putin in September the previous year.



South Korea's intelligence reports suggest that since then, North Korea has provided Russia with over 10,000 containers of ammunition, along with self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers. While there was no confirmation about whether North Korean troop deployment to Russia was discussed, the intelligence agency reported that over 10,000 North Korean soldiers were sent, some to the front lines in the Kursk region, where Russian forces are combating Ukrainian troops.



As the war intensifies, Ukraine has used ATACMS missiles, provided by the U.S., to strike Russian territory after receiving authorization from President Biden’s administration. In retaliation, Russia has targeted Ukraine’s military infrastructure and energy systems. During the visit, Belousov also met with North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang Chol, emphasizing that the Kim-Putin agreement is vital for maintaining the balance of power in Northeast Asia.



The visit concluded with Kim attending a reception organized by North Korea's Ministry of Defense in honor of the Russian delegation.

