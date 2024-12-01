عربي


IV Sheki International Theater Festival Kicks Off

12/1/2024 5:12:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, the IV International Theater Festival begins in Sheki.

Azernews reports that the festival organized jointly by the Ministry of Culture, Sheki City Executive Authority, and the Union of Theater Workers of Azerbaijan is dedicated to the 145th anniversary of the establishment of the national professional theater in Sheki.

In addition to the theaters of our country, well-known theater collectives from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Iran also participate in the festival, which will last until December 5.

In the second half of the day, in the evening, the official opening ceremony of the festival will be held at the Sheki State Drama Theater.

After the official part, the audience will be presented with a play prepared by the Sheki State Drama Theater team based on the romantic comedy "Ado About Nothing" by the famous English playwright William Shakespeare.

AzerNews

