IV Sheki International Theater Festival Kicks Off
Date
12/1/2024 5:12:10 AM
Today, the IV International Theater Festival begins in
Sheki.
Azernews reports that the festival organized jointly by the
Ministry of Culture, Sheki City Executive Authority, and the Union
of Theater Workers of Azerbaijan is dedicated to the 145th
anniversary of the establishment of the national professional
theater in Sheki.
In addition to the theaters of our country, well-known theater
collectives from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Iran also participate
in the festival, which will last until December 5.
In the second half of the day, in the evening, the official
opening ceremony of the festival will be held at the Sheki State
Drama Theater.
After the official part, the audience will be presented with a
play prepared by the Sheki State Drama Theater team based on the
romantic comedy "Ado About Nothing" by the famous English
playwright William Shakespeare.
