Qatari Amir Arrives In Kuwait For 45Th GCC Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait on Sunday to partake in the 45th GCC Summit to be held later on today.

Upon arrival at Kuwait Amiri Airport, Sheikh Tamim was received by the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad and His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

He was also received by the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi and other senior officials.

Heading the honorary delegation is Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Qatari official delegation includes Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammad Al-Khulaifi, Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmad Al-Kuwari, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, and other senior officials. (end)

