Two Palestinians Dead At Israeli Occupation Jails
Date
12/1/2024 5:09:43 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinians -- Mohamad Idrees, 35, and Moaath Rayan, 32 -- died at Israeli Occupation jails, Palestine's public authority for civil affairs announced on Sunday.
In a joint statement, Palestinian Prisoners Club and the Commission for Prisoners Affairs said that they were informed of the martyrdom of the two prisoners after corresponding with the occupation army.
According to his family, prisoner Mohamad Idrees was not complaining from any health issues before he went missing last August, while Moaath Rayan was completely paralyzed before was captured last October.
The statement confirmed the aggressive treatment against Palestinian in the Israeli jails ,beside the occupation genocide against the people of Gaza Strip.(end)
nq
MENAFN01122024000071011013ID1108943025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.