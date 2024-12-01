Two Palestinians Dead At Israeli Occupation Jails

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinians -- Mohamad Idrees, 35, and Moaath Rayan, 32 -- died at Israeli jails, Palestine's public authority for civil affairs announced on Sunday.

In a joint statement, Palestinian Prisoners Club and the Commission for Prisoners Affairs said that they were informed of the martyrdom of the two prisoners after corresponding with the occupation army.

According to his family, prisoner Mohamad Idrees was not complaining from any issues before he went missing last August, while Moaath Rayan was completely paralyzed before was captured last October.

The statement confirmed the aggressive treatment against Palestinian in the Israeli jails ,beside the occupation genocide against the people of Gaza Strip.(end)

