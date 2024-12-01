Dubai Insurance and Aster DM Healthcare Partner to Launch “Vibrance Senior” – Tailored Health Insurance Plan

(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) Dubai, UAE – 26th November 2024 – Dubai Insurance and Aster DM Healthcare have joined forces to unveil "Vibrance Senior" a first-of-its-kind health insurance plan tailored to meet the unique healthcare needs of senior residents in the UAE. This innovative solution ensures that seniors have access to comprehensive medical services, ranging from preventive care to advanced treatment, through Aster’s expansive network of hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies.



SeniorCare: A Holistic Approach to Elderly Care

The Senior Parent plan is specifically designed to address the challenges that seniors face in accessing healthcare, offering an all-inclusive package that includes:

• Specialized Chronic Disease and Arthritis Care: Seniors receive care from Aster's highly trained specialists, with services that cater to their unique medical requirements.

• Chronic Disease Management: The plan offers complete support for managing chronic conditions, ensuring long-term health and well-being.

• Comprehensive Coverage: From preventive screenings to advanced tertiary care, Senior Parent covers a wide range of services crucial for elderly healthcare.

• Home-Based Access: Patients can access consultations and follow-ups from the comfort of their homes, facilitated by TruDoc’s telehealth platform and My Aster, ensuring continuous care without the need for travel.

Advanced Technology Meets Comprehensive Care

While Dubai Insurance and Aster DM Healthcare lead the initiative, TruDoc will serve as the telehealth partner, enabling seamless, remote access to Aster’s vast network of healthcare providers.

• Continuous Monitoring and Chronic Care: Using the latest technology, Senior Parent Plan ensures that seniors with chronic conditions receive personalized, data-driven care plans that can be accessed and monitored remotely.

• 24/7 Accessibility: Senior residents will have access to healthcare professionals around the clock, with support available via app or phone.

Executive Quotes:



Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO at Dubai Insurance, stated:

"At Dubai Insurance, we understand the unique and evolving healthcare needs of the UAE’s aging population.” Vibrance Senior” is our response to those needs, offering comprehensive coverage that guarantees seniors access to the highest quality of care. Our collaboration with Aster DM Healthcare ensures that seniors can access specialized treatment with ease, empowering them to live healthier, more secure lives."



Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO at Aster DM Healthcare, commented:

"We are thrilled to partner with Dubai Insurance to introduce Vibrance Senior, a groundbreaking plan that leverages our extensive network of medical facilities to provide tailored care for senior residents. From telehealth services to in-person consultations, this initiative ensures that the elderly population in Dubai receive the full spectrum of healthcare services that they need, supported by Aster’s renowned clinical excellence. Our goal is to enhance the quality of life for seniors in the UAE by offering them the most comprehensive and accessible healthcare solutions available."







