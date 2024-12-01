Msheireb Properties Recognised As One Of Most Innovative Firms

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Msheireb Properties, Qatar's leading smart and sustainable property developer, was named to Fast Company Middle East's coveted Most Innovative Companies list for 2024 in two categories: and Design. This dual recognition marks the second consecutive year the company has been celebrated for its forward-thinking contributions to urban development.

This accolade underscores the transformative impact of Msheireb Properties' flagship development, Msheireb Downtown Doha, a pioneering urban regeneration initiative that redefines sustainable living and the future of urban living while paying homage to Qatar's cultural heritage.

Fast Company Middle East's Most Innovative Companies list highlights organisations reshaping industries through bold ideas and impactful solutions. Recognised at a ceremony in Dubai, Msheireb Properties was celebrated for its ability to combine traditional Qatari architecture with cutting-edge sustainable design, offering a blueprint for future urban developments worldwide.

“Being recognised by Fast Company Middle East for the second year reaffirms our commitment to innovation in real estate and sustainable urban development,” said Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties.“I hope this achievement brings further awareness to the principles we set into practice so that others looking to build cities for the future feel empowered to start on similar paths that help enrich lives and nurture communities.”

Msheireb Downtown Doha is the world's first sustainably regenerated downtown, with all buildings LEED Gold or Platinum certified. The development integrates advanced energy-efficient systems, water conservation technologies, and thoughtful architectural strategies that leverage natural cooling and shading to reduce energy consumption by 30%.

The district's focus on walkability and accessibility minimises car dependency, creating pedestrian-friendly streets and vibrant public spaces. By incorporating over 650,000 IoT devices and 450 kilometres of fiber optic networks, MDD ensures seamless connectivity and smart infrastructure that supports modern business needs.

Msheireb Downtown Doha's success as a business destination is reflected in its growing roster of tenants, including major global companies such as Microsoft, Google Cloud, Total Energies, Qatar Airways, Media City Qatar and Qatar's Government Communications Office. With many businesses, 3 hotels, more than 120 retailers, and thousands of employees working in the city daily, Msheireb Downtown Doha is redefining urban living in the region.

Beyond business, Msheireb Downtown Doha has established itself as a cultural and innovation hub. It has hosted landmark events such as the AFC Asia Cup media centre, the inaugural Design Doha Biennale, and the Web Summit Night Summit activations.

Its venues, including Msheireb Museums and the Doha Design District, support creative communities, innovative collaboration, and business development.