Putin approves Russia’s federal budget for period 2025-2027

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the country's federal budget for the period 2025-2027, according to a document published on the legal business portal on Sunday. The budget outlines projected revenues and expenditures for the coming years, with Russia's revenues expected to reach approximately 40.3 trillion rubles (USD378.5 billion) in 2025. Meanwhile, expenditures are anticipated to exceed 41 trillion rubles (USD390 billion), resulting in a budget deficit of 0.5 percent of GDP.



Russia's is projected to grow steadily over the next few years, reaching 214.5 trillion rubles (USD2.02 trillion) in 2025, 230.5 trillion rubles (USD2.17 trillion) in 2026, and 248.3 trillion rubles (USD2.33 trillion) in 2027. These figures reflect the country's plans for sustained economic growth despite facing budgetary challenges. Inflation is expected to remain under 4.5 percent in 2025 and below 4 percent in the following years, indicating controlled price stability.



The budget sets out several key priorities for the Russian government, including fulfilling social obligations, ensuring national security and defense, enhancing technological sovereignty, and developing infrastructure. To address these priorities, the government has allocated significant resources, with 21 trillion rubles (USD197.3 billion) earmarked for social policies, 14 trillion rubles (USD131.5 billion) for defense and law enforcement, and another 14 trillion rubles (USD131.5 billion) for national economic development.



This comprehensive budget reflects the Russian government's focus on balancing social spending, security, and economic growth over the next three years. Despite the projected deficit, the country aims to strengthen its infrastructure and technological capabilities while managing inflation and fostering a growing economy.

