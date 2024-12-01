Masdar acquires majority stake in Terna Energy, marking landmark EU renewable energy deal

(MENAFN) Abu Dhabi Future Firm (Masdar) has declared that it has successfully accomplished the purchase of 70 percent of the unsettled shares of Terna Energy SA from Greek clean energy champion GEK Terna and other stakeholders, and got all regulatory permissions.



The deal, finalized at €20 (USD21) per share, assigned Terna Energy an enterprise value of €3.2 billion (USD3.37 billion), marking the largest energy transaction in the history of the Athens Stock Exchange and one of the most significant in the EU energy sector.



After the closing of the acquisition, Masdar is going to aim for regulatory permissions from the Hellenic Capital Markets Commission (HCNC), for the launch of an all-cash mandatory tender offer (MTO) to obtain the unsettled shares of Terna Energy, stated the Abu Dhabi group in a report.



Terna Energy has been a main player in the renewable energy division for more than a couple of decades, holding the greatest and most diversified portfolio in Greece, as well as plans in Bulgaria and Poland.

MENAFN01122024000045016755ID1108942541