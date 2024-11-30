ICRC, KOICA Launch Project To Help Families Of Missing People In Conflicts

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Jordan have launched their joint project entitled“Protection of Family Links (PFL) to Alleviate Suffering and to Contribute to Peacebuilding in Conflict-affected Communities.”

With this PFL project funded from KOICA, the ICRC will support families of people who went missing during the conflicts in Syria, be they in Syria, Lebanon, or Jordan, by helping them access PFL services, according to an ICRC statement.

ICRC's project includes providing psychosocial group sessions, offering relief aid and livelihood support, ensuring access to healthcare through emergency cash aid, and assisting with legal and administrative challenges to safeguard their rights and legal status amidst the turmoil of disappearance.

At the launch ceremony held in Amman on November 27, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Jordan Kim Pil-woo highlighted the importance of the KOICA-ICRC joint project in helping families separated by regional conflicts reunite and overcome their suffering.

"The Korean people have tremendous empathy for those dispersed by conflict in this region, because Korea had similar experiences during and after the Korean War in the 1950s," the ambassador said.

While praising the close partnership between KOICA and the ICRC, he also expressed confidence that this project, combined with the ICRC's expertise, dedication, and passion, will produce a successful outcome.

ICRC's Head of Delegation in Jordan Sarah Avrillaud expressed her appreciation to KOICA and the Korean government for their generous support of some $10.5 million to the ICRC in support of families of the missing persons, noting this is the first ICRC project financed by KOICA on PFL.

Avrillaud further emphasised the profound impact these families endure, stating that“the full scale of the missing issue is often unacknowledged, yet the devastating and lasting effects on individuals, families, and communities cannot be underestimated."

"Families endure years of uncertainty and anguish, seeking information about their missing loved ones, creating not only an emotional burden but also a legal and financial struggle, particularly if the missing person was the family's primary provider, she added.

KOICA collaborates with international organisations, including the ICRC, to implement programmes that support fragile and conflict-affected communities. These programmes aim to strengthen the capacity of states to manage and respond to social, political, economic, and environmental risks, thereby promoting sustainable development.

ICRC and KOICA have cooperated on development and humanitarian projects since 2021 with a special focus on assisting the people and communities affected by conflicts – such as economic security in Azerbaijan, health sector in Nigeria, South Sudan, Yemen, and water and habitation in Venezuela, according to the statement.

Building on this previous partnership, the two organisations have decided to expand their collaboration around working to protect and restore family links, clarify the fate and whereabouts of persons missing as a result of armed conflict, natural or man-made disasters, or migration, and protect the dignity of the deceased to contribute to trust building and peacebuilding in conflict-affected communities.

The ICRC's role and mandate to search for the missing and provide support to their families is recognised by states, international organisations, and civil society organisations alike and, as a neutral, impartial, and independent organisation, it is "uniquely" positioned to contribute to this imperative humanitarian effort.