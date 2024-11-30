Invaders Attacked Mala Tokmachka With FPV Drone - One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian military attacked civilians with a drone in Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia region. One man received shrapnel wounds.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

“Russians continue to hunt for civilians in the frontline areas. The enemy attacked Mala Tokmachka with a fpv drone . A 50-year-old man was wounded,” the statement reads.

The victim was taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the day, the occupiers struck 518 times in 9 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region

Photo: Focus